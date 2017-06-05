AFCON qualifier: Eagles’ preparations halfway through

The Super Eagles are halfway through their preparations for the upcoming AFCON 2019 qualifiers against South Africa, thanks to the 10-day training tour they had in France.

Camp sources said coach Gernot Rohr tried various formations during drills before settling for two different formations based on how South Africa play.

The source further revealed that because the coach had already settled for how they want to play against South Africa, he gave the players two days rest before training resumes today in Abuja, ahead of the June 10 cracker.

“We already know how we are going to approach the game against South Africa from our training tour in France. So I can say we are halfway through our preparations for the game”, one of the players confirmed.

“During our training tour in France we did a lot of drills regarding formations before settling for two formations. The coach said the formation to apply would be dependent on how our opponents approach the game,”the player said.

“There is no point for Nigerians to worry over the break given to the players. They needed a breather, after ten days drilling in France which included two friendly games against Corsica and Togo”, the played stressed.

