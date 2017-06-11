Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours – The Nation Newspaper

AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours
The Group L Day One clash between Cape Verde and Uganda, originally scheduled for Saturday in Praia, has been postponed for 24 hours. The decision was taken by the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to the difficulties …
