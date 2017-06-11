AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours – The Nation Newspaper
AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours
The Group L Day One clash between Cape Verde and Uganda, originally scheduled for Saturday in Praia, has been postponed for 24 hours. The decision was taken by the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to the difficulties …
Memories of Lesotho 2007 as Uganda Cranes encounter Force Majeure again
Behind-the-scenes details about Uganda Cranes' travel hiccups to Cape Verde
