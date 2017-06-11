AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours

The‎ Group L Day One clash between Cape Verde and Uganda, originally scheduled for Saturday in Praia, has been postponed for 24 hours.

The decision was taken by the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to the difficulties faced by the Ugandan team in arriving in Praia.

The ‎flight of the Ugandan team did not take off as expected from Dakar in Senegal, where they held a training camp, due to a technical problem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the situation constitutes a case of force majeure.

The match will therefore take place on Sunday at the same‎ time and venue with the same officials.

The post AFCON Qualifiers: Cape Verde vs. Uganda postponed for 24 hours appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

