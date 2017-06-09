AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr says not under pressure to field players

The Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, says he is not under pressure to field players for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. Rohr made the assertion on Thursday in Uyo while fielding questions from sports journalists during a pre-match briefing on the Super Eagles’ preparedness for the tournament. “Nobody is telling me how to work, I work independently with my assistants.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

