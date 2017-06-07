AFCON: ‘Watch Super Eagles for N1,000’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
AFCON: 'Watch Super Eagles for N1,000'
The Nation Newspaper
The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of youth and sports, Monday Ebong Uko has confirmed that tickets to watch the Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa are on sale for one thousand naira.
AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Nigeria deploys 500 police officers for South Africa clash
AFCON qualifier: Police deploys 500 personnel in Uyo stadium
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!