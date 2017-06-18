Pages Navigation Menu

Afghanistan soldier attacks U.S. troops

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Afghanistan soldier has attacked the U.S. troops at a military base, in the northern Balkh province on Saturday, wounding seven. The U.S. soldiers were evacuated after the “insider attack” a spokesman for the US military command said. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said one Afghan soldier was killed and another injured in the incident …

