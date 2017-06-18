AFN screens athletes, collate data via 2017 Trials—Board members

Board members of Athletics Federation of Nigeria(AFN) have said the trials organised by AFN, in collaboration with Making Of Champions (MOC) is not only to test athletes but to prepare for competitions.

They made this known on Saturday at interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), Abuja at the end of two-day trials where the nation’s athletes gathered to show case their talents.

They also added that data keeping of the nation’s athletes for adequate monitoring had started to avoid disqualification and fines for cheating at international events.

Sunday Adeleye, a 400m hurdles medallist and newly elected athletics representative to the AFN board, said the trial was organised to achieve three objectives.

“ We want to select athletes for the world junior championship in Nairobi,Kenya and World Youth Championship in Bahamas.

“The competition is also helping in data collection of our youths and junior athletes. In athletics federation, there is no room for age cheat,we want to start correcting that from now,” he said.

Gabriel Okon, another board member, representing the South-South, corroborated the objectives of the trials.

“ This competition is to get our athletes for the 2017 world events in Kenya and Bahamas.

“ I know we always do very well in our stronghold which are sprints, jumps and hurdles and throws, but we need to parade very strong team for the world events.

“ I’m impressed with the sprinters performances in the competition. They have been coming up with good records and they have time to get better before going for the competitions.

“One of the shot put guys that threw 17:17m with 7.2kg implement, meaning that if he had thrown like 6.kg implement, he would have thrown like 19 m .

“They are coming up with impressive performances which is pretty good for their standard,” he said.

Also, Amechi Akawo, Secretary-General, AFN said : We will also use the trial to pick our team for the African U-20 Championship coming up in Algeria from June 29 to July 2”.

Some of the athletes expressed appreciation to the organisers of the trials, urging them to sustain and strengthen it for the development of the game.

Medallists at the event include: Barnabas Genesis of KidsN’Play who came first in 1,500m(men) in 4.23.72s while Hannah Kemele of Delta came first in shot put throwing 14.78 m.

NAN reports that the trials was organised to test athletes who are U- 18 and U- 20 in various track and field events.

NAN also reports that most of the athletes that won medals at the trials came on the platform of clubs and state governments including MOC,Kids N’Play, Osheku, Delta, Anambra and Edo states.

The post AFN screens athletes, collate data via 2017 Trials—Board members appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

