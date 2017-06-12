Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afreximbank woos global investors with $1tr trade status – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Afreximbank woos global investors with $1tr trade status
Guardian (blog)
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has said that the Continent's total trade being in excess of $1 trillion in 2016 has steadily moved on to the centre stage of global trade. Besides, the bank's strides to ensure trade integration across the
Afreximbank signs deal with Development Bank of Belarus to boost Africa-Belarus trade tiesAfrican Business Review

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.