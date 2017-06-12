Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa: Trans-Border African Task-Force Nails Ivory Smuggling Network – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Africa: Trans-Border African Task-Force Nails Ivory Smuggling Network
AllAfrica.com
A cross-border African task-force has arrested several key members of an ivory smuggling pipeline that covertly moved tons of elephant tusks from Africa to Asia. Details of the intensive six-week clandestine operation were released in Nairobi on Friday
African and Asian investigators break up ivory smuggling syndicateThe Japan Times
Ivory smugglers bust by African task teamEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.