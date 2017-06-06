African football stars mourn Cheick Tiote

The world of African football stood together in mourning on Monday in light of the tragic news that Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Cheick Tiote had passed away in China.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) joined the rest of African football stars who took to their twitter handles and Instagram to grieve the passing of the Ivorian international.

“Very devastating news, our thoughts and prayers goes out to his family and friends. RIP Tiote, you will always remain in our hearts, CAF wrote on their twitter handle

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté – our condolences are with the Ivorian Football family, his family and friends. #RIPTiote NFF wrote.

Asamoah Gyan : “ Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick tiote…why now Bro…Rest Well

#Tiote May Allah grant him what his last wishes were: meet His Lord + Jannah ! Amin !

Brothers and sis lots of du’as. @FredrickKanoute wrote

Demba Ba @dembabafoot wrote: I see you in heaven my brother #rip https://www.instagram.com/p

Only four months after joining Beijing Enterprises, the 30-year-old is understood to have died after collapsing during a training session.

Tiote, who was a Nations Cup winner with the Elephants in 2015, represented Anderlecht, Roda JC and FC Twente before joining Newcastle United in 2010.

He spent seven years with the Magpies before moving to the Far East in February.

Former teammates and opponents alike paid tributes to the tenacious operator, as the world of African football comes to terms with another significant loss.

