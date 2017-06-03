African Jollof Rice Challenge: $5000 reward announced for best cook in Africa

On June 2, 2017, the food conversation in Africa hit a new height as Brand Television Network, Btv, a lifestyle and entertainment television network presented the African Jollof Rice Challenge. African Jollof Rice Challenge is a continental lifestyle and entertainment taste tour and cooking contest that seeks to discover the country that has the best […]

African Jollof Rice Challenge: $5000 reward announced for best cook in Africa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

