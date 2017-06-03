Pages Navigation Menu

African Jollof Rice Challenge: $5000 reward announced for best cook in Africa

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

On June 2, 2017, the food conversation in Africa hit a new height as Brand Television Network, Btv, a lifestyle and entertainment television network presented the African Jollof Rice Challenge. African Jollof Rice Challenge is a continental lifestyle and entertainment taste tour and cooking contest that seeks to discover the country that has the best […]

Hello. Add your message here.