African leaders must be cautious of Morocco and Israel

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Rhulani Thembi Siweya In 1984 Morocco left the Organization of African Unity in protest of the organization’s recognition of Western Sahara as an independent state. This is a country which has a history of several failed attempts of European Union (EU) membership applications. Together with Tunisia and Algeria, these are North African countries that belong to the crumbling Maghreb Arab Union which was founded with the aim of consolidating Arab Nations.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

