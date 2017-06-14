After flaunting a bracelet worth half a million, Vera Sidika parades her wrist watch believed to cost 2 million – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
After flaunting a bracelet worth half a million, Vera Sidika parades her wrist watch believed to cost 2 million
Ghafla!
For now it is obvious to say that Vera Sidika is among the top women living a lavish lifestyle that most women her age can barely afford. Vera Sidika's bracelet. Her jewelry costs enough to buy a piece of land somewhere in Nairobi and she is proud …
Vera Sidika Nigerian ex replaces her with this hot chick [PHOTOS]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!