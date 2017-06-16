After Marrying His 2nd Wife, Footballer Ahmed Musa Bags Chieftaincy Title, The ”Jagaban” (Photos)
Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has been turbaned as the Jagaban Matasan Arewa by the association of the northern Nigerian students. Ahmed Musa who just married another wife was given the title on Thursday, June 15, 2017 during the commissioning of his Sports and fitness center in Kano state.
The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the chairman of Kano state sports commission, Ibrahim Galadima and others.
