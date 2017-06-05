Pages Navigation Menu

#AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Marobuk

Designer Marobuk showcased his recent collection for Day 1 of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017. The designer who just recently debuted his lookbook which features Tana Adelana and Debie-Rise showcased uber-chic lace fabrics, satin and detailing that are both timeless and unique. The former #BBNaija housemate also walked the red carpet Check it out! Photo Credit: […]

The post #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Marobuk appeared first on BellaNaija.

