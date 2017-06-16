Pages Navigation Menu

Again, EFCC sets to probe CCT chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission might start a fresh investigation into   allegations of corruption against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Usman, according to reports. Sources at the anti-graft agency in Abuja said the commission had started screening all outstanding petitions against the CCT Chairman. A top officer of the …

