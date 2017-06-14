Pages Navigation Menu

Again, EFCC stalls N177m IAR&T fraud case

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday adjourned till June  22   hearing of  the written addresses in the alleged N177 million fraud case at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T). The EFCC  had in 2015 instituted the  case  against Prof. Benjamin Ogunbodede, the former Director of  IAR&T,  as well as  Zachus Tejumola, Clement Adenose and 10 others.

