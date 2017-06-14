Again, EFCC stalls N177m IAR&T fraud case

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday adjourned till June 22 hearing of the written addresses in the alleged N177 million fraud case at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T). The EFCC had in 2015 instituted the case against Prof. Benjamin Ogunbodede, the former Director of IAR&T, as well as Zachus Tejumola, Clement Adenose and 10 others.

