Again Mercy Aigbe’s absence stalls husband’s trial

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The trial of Mr. Lanre Gentry, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court was yesterday stalled due to the absence of the actress in court. Gentry is facing charges bordering on domestic violence offences for allegedly beating and inflicting injuries on his wife contrary to provisions of Protection Against Domestic Violence and Connected …

The post Again Mercy Aigbe's absence stalls husband's trial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

