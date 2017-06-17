Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AGF arraigns 2 bank chiefs for $166m fraud – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

AGF arraigns 2 bank chiefs for $166m fraud
TheNewsGuru
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has arraigned two bank chiefs for an alleged fraud of $166m before the Federal High Court in Lagos. The accused are Simon Akinteye and Gabriel Adepoju. UBA Wise savers. Akinteye is the …
2 Micro-finance Bank Chiefs Face Trial over $166.9m FraudInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.