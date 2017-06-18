Agitations For Secession, Ultimatum To Igbos Unconstitutional – Osinbajo – CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said the agitation for secession by groups in the South East and the ultimatum giving to Igbos to leave the North by Northern groups are in violation of Nigeria's Constitution. Professor Osinbajo said …
