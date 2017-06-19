AGOA: Guide on how to export duty-free from Uganda to US

How To Export Duty-Free From Uganda To The U.S. Under The African Growth And Opportunity Act (AGOA)

This guide (below) outlines the step-by-step process that Ugandan businesses should take to export to the U.S. duty-free through AGOA. Exporting can be a challenging process, but it can also be profitable for the individual or company that manages to do it successfully. Exporters must follow two sets of requirements:

1.) The Ugandan laws and regulations that govern the export process, and

2.) The laws and regulations that govern the destination country’s imports, in this case, the U.S

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a United States Trade Act enacted on May 18, 2000 as Public Law 106 of the 200th Congress. On June 29, 2015, U.S. President Barack Obama signed the AGOA Trade Preferences Extension Act 2015 into law, extending the AGOA legislation by a further 10 years, to 2025.

The legislation significantly enhances market access to the U.S. for qualifying sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries. AGOA builds on existing U.S. trade programs by expanding the duty-free benefits previously available only under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. GSP is a trade program designed to promote economic growth in developing countries by providing preferential duty-free entry. AGOA combined with GSP, provides duty-free access to the U.S. for approximately 7,000 products.

Agoa Uganda May 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

