Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Agona East to fight teenage pregnancy among BECE students – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News Ghana

Agona East to fight teenage pregnancy among BECE students
Ghana News Agency
Nsaba, (C\R), June 12, GNA – The Agona East District Assembly is strongly determined to provide logistics support to girl-Child unit of Ghana Education Service (GES) to help in the fight against increasing teenage pregnancy cases among BECE students.
Agona East MP fetes BECE candidatesStarr 103.5 FM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.