Agu begs for Akpeyi over poor outing against RSA

The goalkeeper trainer of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Alloy Agu has begged football loving Nigerians to forgive goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who has been roundly blamed for the goals Nigeria conceded against South Africa.

Nigeria lost 0-2 to South Africa in their first AFCON 2019 Qualifiers game in group E, with goalkeeper Akpeyi heavily criticised for the role he played in both goals, with many insisting he could have done better.

Agu speaking after the game assured Nigerians that the technical crew are doing their best to beef up the team in all departments, and called for calm as the team is still a work in progress.

“We, the technical crew, are currently doing our best to make sure we put smiles in our fans’ faces. From the goal keeping department down to the midfield and attack, everything is still work in progress.

“I am sure our fans will be waiting to see a better performance in our next game. I am using this medium to apologize for the team woes.

“We will do all our best to make sure the goal keepers and players work hands in hand to eradicate all mistakes committed in the match with the South Africans in Uyo”.

“We know the danger in losing an opening game, especially at home and I am confident we will pull surprises.”

The post Agu begs for Akpeyi over poor outing against RSA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

