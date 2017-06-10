Aguleri, Umuleri communities fight again, 2 injured

Two persons were reportedly injured on Friday in a renewed clash between Aguleri and Umuleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a residential building was also torched in the conflict while one person was shot in the leg and another reportedly inflicted with machete injuries.

Our correspondent also reports that it was not clear from which of the divides the victims came from.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Okaula, said his command has restored calm in the area.

Okaula also warned against any further breach of the peace.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said a joint task force of the army, police and civil defence had been deployed to the area.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Umuleri, Igwe Benneth Emeka, denied any killing.

According to the monarch, security operatives responded on time in quelling the clash.

The two neighbouring communities have had intractable conflict over land for more than a century..

In 1999, scores of people were killed while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the area.

Leaders of the communities with the help of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who hails from Aguleri, have embraced peace and conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve the crisis.

