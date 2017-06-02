A/Ibom Police Explains Why It Embarked On Show Of Force

By Bernard Tolani Dada

The police in Akwa Ibom has said that the Show of force embarked upon by the combined team of all the security agencies in the state has noting to do with the sit at home order given by those agitating for the indigenous people of Viagra IPOB.

Addressing newsmen at Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo the state Commissioner of Police Mr Donald Awunna explained that the show of force was to assure the citizens of the state that all the security agencies are up to their responsibility of protecting them.

He said that the event was organized to jntimidate or harass anyone but to re-assure the people that all the security agencies in the state are there to protect them.

“”The idea of show of force is not new it has always been there to let the would be criminals know that they are being watched.

Anybody can stay home if they wish and the police would not ask them not to so basically the Show of force is not about any sit at home embarked upon by the people clamouring for republic of Biafra or any group” he stated.

Awunna appealed to newsmen to always reach out to the command for verification on any issue before going to the press to avoid confusion.

He said police in Akwa Ibom is poised to rid the state of criminals and urged journalist to continue to support them as no one is immune to the nefarious activity of criminals.

