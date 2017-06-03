A/Ibom Speaker Advocates Agricultural Entrepreneurship For Youths

By Bernard Tolani Dada

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Barr. Onofiok Luke has called on Akwa Ibom youths to embrace agricultural entrepreneurship, as the pathway to wealth creation.

Barr. Luke gave the charge, yesterday in Ikot Abasi when he visited an integrated agro farm owned by an agricultural entrepreneur, Solomon Solomon, a beneficiary of Mr. Speaker’s mentoring initiative.

The Speaker who was delighted at the progress so far made by the young farmer said “With what I’m seeing here today, there is no way one can be hungry. There is no way there would be hunger in the land.

The quality of coconut harvested here in this farm, with the cassava, pineapple, and different crops being cultivated here. Today was for us to come and see what you have been doing. It is good, and I am praying God to prosper the works of your hands”.

The Speaker observed that with the quality and number of coconut harvested so far at the farm, he was certain that Solomon and other members of the federal constituency who own coconut plantation will soon have a ready buyer that would be willing to order for supply of coconut for refining at the refinery which is under construction in the area.

He called on the youths of the federal constituency to rise, defend and protect the coconut plantation sited in in their domain by the state government.

The Speaker who is the leader of the mentoring team, assured of his continuous support for the growth of small and medium enterprises in the state, saying his mentoring initiative was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship amongst the young people.

He said his decision to mentor the young one’s in entrepreneurship was in line with the Dakkada philosophy of the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration.

In his show of support, Barr Luke personally participated in a planting exercise at the farm, further donated a N500,000 support on behalf of the state government to the farm.

Mr. Solomon, thanked the Speaker for the initiative and support, and briefed him on the progress recorded so far at the farm. He also presented some harvested produce from the farm to the delight of the visiting team.

The post A/Ibom Speaker Advocates Agricultural Entrepreneurship For Youths appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

