A’ibom Works Commissioner Condoles NDDC Boss

By Bernard Tolani Dada

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim inyangeyen has commiserated the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere on the fatal crash involving his convoy following which some police men working with him lost their lives.

Mr Inyangeyen described the accident which occurred on June1, 2017 , as a sad and tragic incident which has really shocked the people and prayed God to grant the departed souls repose and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In a statement issued by Mr Inyangeyen, he wished Obong Ekere well and thanked God for sparing his life and that of several others who were traveling with him, even as he expressed confidence that, God, who alone has all the answers will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

The Works Commissioner commended Mr Ekere for the quick response to the incident by ensuring that the injured are receiving good and proper medical attention and assured him that he has the unflinching support of the Ministry of Works at this trying time.

It will be recalled that, about three policemen reportedly lost their lives when a trailer rammed into the convoy of Obong Nsima Ekere as he was on his way to receive the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who was on a working visit to neighbouring Cross River State on June 1, 2017.

