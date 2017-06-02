Pages Navigation Menu

AIDS pandemic far from over – Amina Mohammed

Ms Amina Mohammed, Deputy UN Secretary-General, has warned that the AIDS pandemic was still far from over, saying more than 36.7 million people are living with HIV globally. Mohammed told delegations at the General Assembly’s annual review of the Secretary-General’s report, this year calling for a reinvigorated global response to HIV/AIDS, that tackling it required a life-cycle approach based on community-level solutions.

