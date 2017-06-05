Air Force pleads for more time to probe IDP camp bombing – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Air Force pleads for more time to probe IDP camp bombing
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the weekend pleaded for more time to enable it adequately probe the accidental bombings at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State. NAF Spokesperson Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, urged …
