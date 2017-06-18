Airbnb is expanding its portfolio by purchasing background-check startup Trooly

On Friday, Airbnb purchased background-check startup Trooly Inc., with hopes that hosts and guests alike can avoid getting scammed. Alas, as Airbnb grows larger, this seems like an increasingly salient risk.

The post Airbnb is expanding its portfolio by purchasing background-check startup Trooly appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

