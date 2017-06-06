Aisha back, says Buhari will return soon

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Tuesday morning returned to the country from London where she visited her husband who is undergoing treatment.

She was received on arrival by officials at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, the President’s wife expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their constant prayers.

While stating that President Buhari is recuperating fast, she disclosed that he will soon return to the country

She called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which the present administration was elected.

“Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives Congress,” Mrs. Buhari stated.

The post Aisha back, says Buhari will return soon appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

