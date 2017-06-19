Aisha Buhari dedicates herself to serving humanity

First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed commitment to the service of humanity, this was made in a statement by her Director, Information, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari made the commitment after she was presented with Woman of the Year award by Tell magazine in Lagos. The programme was organised …

The post Aisha Buhari dedicates herself to serving humanity appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

