Aisha Buhari gets N60m from China

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha has received a donation of N60million from The People’s Republic of China, for her pet project. Aisha’s spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement explained that the donation to Future Assured, was in recognition of her efforts towards improving lives. Haruna said the Senior Special Assistant to Buhari, Dr. Hajo Sani, […]

Aisha Buhari gets N60m from China

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

