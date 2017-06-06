Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari returns from the UK, speaks about the President’s health (Photos)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning, returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital. According to the first lady, president Buhari appreciates Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he would soon return to the country. She posted a statement […]

The post Aisha Buhari returns from the UK, speaks about the President’s health (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.