Ajayi Crowther University UTME/DE Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018.

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education, News

The Ajayi Crowther University is the first Anglican University in Nigeria with a vision and mission founded on the ethics of’ hardwork, justice, truth and honour. We raise Godly intellectuals under the state of art facilities, which include, best Law Faculty Complex in Nigeria, well-equipped Library, conducive learning environment with up to date sporting facilities. …

Hello. Add your message here.