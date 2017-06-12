Ajimobi commissions WAMCO’s new DDP milk facility

Governor Abiola Ajimobi has commissioned FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, fifth milk collection facility for dairy farmers in Saki, Oyo State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat, pointed out that the event was a proof of the company’s commitment to strengthening local milk production capacity in Nigeria. “We started this investment in 2011, with a meagre supply of a few thousand litres of milk per day, working with a little above 100 farmers and one milk collection center. Today, with this fifth milk collection centre in Saki, we now have the capacity to collect over 40,000 litres of raw milk daily, from 1720 farmers.”

In a statement issued by the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Ore Famurewa, said, “Since 2011, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has been investing in the Dairy Development Programme and has established the country’s largest milk collection network. Today, the company collects milk from about 1700 farmers in over 70 communities in Oyo State, who as a result receive good remuneration directly from the company.

“Our DDP model has proven to be quite successful, hence in February 2017, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Sahel Capital Partners and Advisory in conjuntion with the Oyo State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the Nigeria Dairy Development Programme (NDDP). The programme aims to strengthen the Dairy Transformation Agenda of government by demonstrating proof-of-scale in Nigeria’s processor-led initiatives for dairy development as modeled by FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP)” she said.

Since its inception, DDP activities have spanned across key growth subjects including: Identification of dairy value chain actors; sensitization, registration and organization of potential dairy farmers; training of farmers and extension workers; milk collection, testing and quality control; cross-breeding of cattle; Tsetse eradication programmes; as well as Improved and hybrid pasture cultivation demonstrations for farmers.







