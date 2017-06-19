Akeredolu calls for vocational centres for graduates – Daily Trust
Akeredolu calls for vocational centres for graduates
Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called for vocational centres to enhance self reliance of youths after graduation. Akeredolu made the call when the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), visited him in Akure. Represented by …
