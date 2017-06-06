Akeredolu forwards N169B budget to Assembly

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, forwarded a N169, 720,580, 000.00, 2017 budget to the state House of Assembly for approval. The Assembly is expected to deliberate on the budget, which is the first of the Akeredolu-led administration. Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko could not present the 2017 budget before he handed over to […]

Akeredolu forwards N169B budget to Assembly

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

