Akeredolu sends N169.720b budget proposal to Ondo Assembly – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Akeredolu sends N169.720b budget proposal to Ondo Assembly
The Nation Newspaper
Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday forwarded this year's budget proposal to the House of Assembly for approval. The Assembly is expected to deliberate on the proposal, which is the first from the Akeredolu administration.
Akeredolu proposes N169 billion budget for Ondo in 2017
Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Sends 2017 Budget To Assembly For Passage
Akeredolu forwards N169B budget to Assembly
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!