Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akeredolu sends N169.720b budget proposal to Ondo Assembly – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Akeredolu sends N169.720b budget proposal to Ondo Assembly
The Nation Newspaper
Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday forwarded this year's budget proposal to the House of Assembly for approval. The Assembly is expected to deliberate on the proposal, which is the first from the Akeredolu administration.
Akeredolu proposes N169 billion budget for Ondo in 2017Premium Times
Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Sends 2017 Budget To Assembly For PassageSaharaReporters.com
Akeredolu forwards N169B budget to AssemblyDaily Post Nigeria
Independent Television and Radio –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.