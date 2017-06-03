Akeredolu’s 100 days in office: Ondo APC fights dirty – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Akeredolu's 100 days in office: Ondo APC fights dirty
Guardian (blog)
Sequel to the vote of no confidence passed on the state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, the political storm keeps rising, four months after the inauguration of Governor Akeredolu, to mark his …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!