Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akpeyi gets ripped for Uyo perfomance – SuperSport

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Akpeyi gets ripped for Uyo perfomance
SuperSport
Ex-Super Eagle goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro has ripped into current Super Eagles goalkeeper giving him and failing grade for his performance against SouthAfrica in Uyo on Saturday. The Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was the net-minder in …
'Inexperience, incompetence cost Nigeria dearly'Guardian (blog)
Nigeria v S/Africa: Babayaro Destroys Akpeyi, Calls for Enyeama's ReturnThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.