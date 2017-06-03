Pages Navigation Menu

Akpeyi set to hit Eagles camp

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Reports have emerged that Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi is still in South Africa, about a week after the conclusion of the South African Premier Division.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper said he will link up with his international teammates in Abuja this weekend ahead of the next Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

Daniel Akpeyi

With Wolves star Carl Ikeme not making the latest roster as a result of injury, it is a no-brainer that Akpeyi is everyone’s pick to be in goal for the game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles players that prosecuted the friendlies against Corsica and Togo are heading back to Nigeria for the big match next weekend in Uyo..

Only Thursday, Gernot Rohr’s side thrashed Togo in their last warm-up game before their meeting with Bafana Bafana.

