Akpeyi set to hit Eagles camp

Reports have emerged that Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi is still in South Africa, about a week after the conclusion of the South African Premier Division.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper said he will link up with his international teammates in Abuja this weekend ahead of the next Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

With Wolves star Carl Ikeme not making the latest roster as a result of injury, it is a no-brainer that Akpeyi is everyone’s pick to be in goal for the game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles players that prosecuted the friendlies against Corsica and Togo are heading back to Nigeria for the big match next weekend in Uyo..

Only Thursday, Gernot Rohr’s side thrashed Togo in their last warm-up game before their meeting with Bafana Bafana.

The post Akpeyi set to hit Eagles camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

