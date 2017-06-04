Akufo-Addo dismissal of workers political discrimination – Haruna Iddrisu – Myjoyonline.com
Akufo-Addo dismissal of workers political discrimination – Haruna Iddrisu
Myjoyonline.com
Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says it is politically wrong and discriminatory for government to dismiss some workers in public institutions on suspicion that they belong to another party. He said such acts do not only affect the image of the country …
June 4 Anniversary Haruna Iddrisu demands end to dismissal of public workers
