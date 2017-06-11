Akwa Ibom bigwigs honour Glo with presence at Laffta Fest

Vanguard

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Honourable Onofiok Luke, was one of the dignitaries that graced Globacom's wave–making, comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest, which touched down in the South South city of Uyo, capital city of Akwa Ibom …



and more »