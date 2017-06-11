Akwa Ibom bigwigs honour Glo with presence at Laffta Fest

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Honourable Onofiok Luke, was one of the dignitaries that graced Globacom’s wave–making, comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest, which touched down in the South South city of Uyo, capital city of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

The show was another successful stop in the comedy tour that has seen Globacom taking Nigeria’s best stand-up comedians around the country. Uganda’s funniest man, Salvador, is also on the comedy train that will reach 27 cities before rounding off in October 2017. Uyo was another huge success after earthshaking stops at Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Warri and Calabar in the last few weeks.

Other VIPs who were at the show included a member of the House, Nse Ntuen, a political stalwart in the state, Paul Ekpo, Commissioner for Transport and Petroleum Resources, Orman Esin and a Special Adviser to the Governor, I.E Ekong. Actors Ime Bishop (Okon Lagos) , Kanayo O Kanayo and Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) were also there.

Glo subscribers began to troop into the hall as early as 2pm, long before the commencement of the show. While waiting for the event to kick off , DJ Lambo kept the early birds busy as she blasted away danceable tunes. By the time the first act went up on stage, the massive hall had been filled up, leaving hundreds of other fun seekers outside in front of a huge multimedia display which transmitted the proceedings live.

Mr. Patrick, Acapella, Dan D’Humorous, Gordons, Bovi and Basketmouth were at Uyo and they unleashed laughter on the city putting up vintage performances at the Emerald Event Centre, venue of the show.

After the show was opened by Mr. Patrick (real name Patrick Onyeke), who has gained wide popularity on account of his online skits, Acapella, an On-Air-Personality and entrepreneur, turned comedian hit the ground running, leaving the audience in stitches by the time he finished.

For Dan D’Humorous, it was a night he would not forget in a hurry, as one of his best performances so far. After Dan came Gordons, Bovi and Basketmouth, who showed that he was not called the master for nothing.

The show was coordinated by celebrity masters of ceremonies, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Uche Jombo. Both are two of Nollywood’s best actresses.

The next destination of the show is Ibadan this Sunday. Other cities that will host the show in the weeks ahead include Awka, Ikeja, Ikorodu, FESTAC, Ajah, Asaba, Aba, Suleja, Kubwa, Ijebu Ode, Abeokuta, Ekpoma, Kaduna, Akure, Lokoja, and Anyigba.

The post Akwa Ibom bigwigs honour Glo with presence at Laffta Fest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

