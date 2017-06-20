Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom Commissioner Demands Apology from NFF – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Akwa Ibom Commissioner Demands Apology from NFF
THISDAY Newspapers
Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, insisted on Tuesday that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should apologise to the government and people of the state, if reports in the media that Super Eagles next home …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.