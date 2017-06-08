Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom Elders urge Senate to end confusion over Senatorial district

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom North East Elders forum has called on the Senate leadership to take steps that would end confusion involving two eminent personalities from its district. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, the forum’s Chairman, Elder Idoreyin Jacot explained that continued crisis over the court judgement in Uyo affirming Hon. Bassey Etim as their […]

Akwa Ibom Elders urge Senate to end confusion over Senatorial district

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.