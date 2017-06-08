Akwa Ibom Elders urge Senate to end confusion over Senatorial district

The Akwa Ibom North East Elders forum has called on the Senate leadership to take steps that would end confusion involving two eminent personalities from its district. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, the forum’s Chairman, Elder Idoreyin Jacot explained that continued crisis over the court judgement in Uyo affirming Hon. Bassey Etim as their […]

