Akwa Ibom gives traders 31-day ultimatum to reduce cost of foodstuffs

The Akwa Ibom State government has issued a 31-day ultimatum to traders to reduce the cost of foodstuff in the market across the state or face the dissolution of their market unions. The order was given in a letter issued to the various market unions by the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Traders’ […]

Akwa Ibom gives traders 31-day ultimatum to reduce cost of foodstuffs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

