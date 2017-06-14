Akwa United earn comfortable home win – ESPN FC
Akwa United earn comfortable home win
Christian Pyagbara's goal a minute from full time sealed a Akwa United a 2-0 home win against Wikki Tourists, in a rescheduled match day 23 league game on Wednesday. The Promise Keepers recorded their tenth win of the season which moved them up to …
