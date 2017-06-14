Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa United earn comfortable home win – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Akwa United earn comfortable home win
ESPN FC
Christian Pyagbara's goal a minute from full time sealed a Akwa United a 2-0 home win against Wikki Tourists, in a rescheduled match day 23 league game on Wednesday. The Promise Keepers recorded their tenth win of the season which moved them up to …
Akwa Utd overcome Wikki to go sixthSuperSport

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.