Al-Makura Distibutes N300m Relief Materials to Nasarawa Communities

BY DONATUS NADI,

Nasarawa state government on Tuesday distributed relief materials

worth over N300 million to over 50 communities affected by communal

clashes and other natural occurrences in the past four years.

He said the special intervention was aimed at cushioning the effect of

the hardship suffered by the residents of these communities whose

situation was compounded by the biting economic crunch.

Dispatching over 70 trucks to the affected communities cutting across

the entire state, Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, said the event was

the fifth in a series of government efforts to bring succor to crisis

ridden communities in the state.

He said government employed community based conflict resolution

initiative to tackle communal clashes since 2011 which has brought

about relative peace and tranquility, noting further that the

distribution of the relief materials was in furtherance to the

promotion of peace enjoyed in the state.

Al-Makura commended the state council of traditional rulers and other

stakeholders for keying into the conflict resolution mechanism.

He said: “I am proud to say that despite all the crisis and natural

deserters, no single community in the three zones has Internally

Displaced Peoples camp which typifies the brotherliness of the people

of Nasarawa state and the best conflict mechanisms employed by this

administration which is all inclusive”.

Some of the benefitting communities include: Assakio, Alakyo, Arikya,

Kampani, Kwarra districts, Iggah, Tudun Adabu in Lafia local

government, Udeni Magaji in Nasarawa local government, Tudun Adabu,

Daddere in Obi local governmt, among others.

Earlier, the secretary to the state government, Barrister Mohammed

Abdullahi, stated that the items distributed include: 30,000 bags of

cement, 5000 bags of rice, 5000 packets of roofing nails and 3000

cartons of Maggi cubes.

