Al-Makura Distibutes N300m Relief Materials to Nasarawa Communities
BY DONATUS NADI,
Nasarawa state government on Tuesday distributed relief materials
worth over N300 million to over 50 communities affected by communal
clashes and other natural occurrences in the past four years.
He said the special intervention was aimed at cushioning the effect of
the hardship suffered by the residents of these communities whose
situation was compounded by the biting economic crunch.
Dispatching over 70 trucks to the affected communities cutting across
the entire state, Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, said the event was
the fifth in a series of government efforts to bring succor to crisis
ridden communities in the state.
He said government employed community based conflict resolution
initiative to tackle communal clashes since 2011 which has brought
about relative peace and tranquility, noting further that the
distribution of the relief materials was in furtherance to the
promotion of peace enjoyed in the state.
Al-Makura commended the state council of traditional rulers and other
stakeholders for keying into the conflict resolution mechanism.
He said: “I am proud to say that despite all the crisis and natural
deserters, no single community in the three zones has Internally
Displaced Peoples camp which typifies the brotherliness of the people
of Nasarawa state and the best conflict mechanisms employed by this
administration which is all inclusive”.
Some of the benefitting communities include: Assakio, Alakyo, Arikya,
Kampani, Kwarra districts, Iggah, Tudun Adabu in Lafia local
government, Udeni Magaji in Nasarawa local government, Tudun Adabu,
Daddere in Obi local governmt, among others.
Earlier, the secretary to the state government, Barrister Mohammed
Abdullahi, stated that the items distributed include: 30,000 bags of
cement, 5000 bags of rice, 5000 packets of roofing nails and 3000
cartons of Maggi cubes.
